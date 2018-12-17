DECATUR — A Macon County Circuit Court security guard and retired Decatur police officer is getting a new kidney.
Tom Butts has been on dialysis because of kidney failure, and his story spread on social media.
Kathy Burkham learned about Butts on Facebook and decided to help. She was tested and is a match.
Burkham and her husband, Mike, have lost two adult children in the past decade. Their son Tyler Yount died of a heroin overdose in 2009 when he was 23 years old. Four years to the day after Tyler died, their second son was killed in a car accident. Justin Yount, 28, had apparently fallen asleep at the wheel before his car ran off the road and struck an embankment.
"I’ve buried two of my children and I know what it’s like to live without my family members. So if I can help someone else live longer better life it’s the right thing to do," she told Herald & Review partner WCIA-TV.
The surgery is expected to happen in the next few months, following testing and blood work.
Butts spent 30 years in the Decatur Police Department and started working for the courts about three years ago.
"There are really no words that can describe how you feel when somebody like her says I’m willing to donate you a kidney," Butts said.
