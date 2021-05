LINCOLN — The National Weather Service says brief funnel clouds are possible Thursday afternoon as a storm system moves through Central Illinois.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook alert was issued for Christian, DeWitt, Coles, Macon, Moultrie and other counties.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for much of Effingham County for strong winds and up to quarter-size hail.

