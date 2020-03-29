Strong wind could impact driving in Central Illinois, weather service says

MACON COUNTY — Wind gusts reaching between 40 to 50 mph Sunday will affect portions of Central Illinois, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.
A strong cold front has pushed across central Illinois with gusty winds expected through the day. Gusts will reach 40 to 50 mph at times. Temps will be cooler today, topping out in the mid 50s to lower 60s. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/iSSWS4yQJj— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) March 29, 2020
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result and gusty winds could blow over unsecured objects like outdoor tents, the weather service said.
You have free articles remaining.
The weather service said windy conditions will also make driving difficult for high profile vehicles along Interstates 39, 55, 57 and 155. Wind gusts are expected to drop to a high of 32 mph by Sunday evening.
History photos: Central Illinois rainy weather and flooding
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!