Strong wind could impact driving in Central Illinois, weather service says

MACON COUNTY — Wind gusts reaching between 40 to 50 mph Sunday will affect portions of Central Illinois, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result and gusty winds could blow over unsecured objects like outdoor tents, the weather service said.

The weather service said windy conditions will also make driving difficult for high profile vehicles along Interstates 39, 55, 57 and 155. Wind gusts are expected to drop to a high of 32 mph by Sunday evening.

