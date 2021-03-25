Strong winds, showers forecast for Thursday in Central Illinois, weather service says

LINCOLN— The National Weather Service in Lincoln forecast rain mainly after 11 a.m. Thursday and precipitation amounts reaching between a quarter and half an inch.

Showers and a possible thunderstorm are predicted to arrive in the evening to accumulate between three-quarters and 1 inch of rainfall, accompanied by wind gusts that may reach 49 mph, the weather service says.

A hazardous weather outlook by the weather service says low pressure passing through portions of central Illinois will cause the evening's high wind gusts. Strong winds may cause difficulty for high-profile vehicles that are traveling and damage to tree limbs and power lines.

