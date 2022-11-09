Student arrested in stabbing at Maroa-Forsyth High School

MAROA — An apparent stabbing at Maroa-Forsyth High School has resulted in the arrest of a student, officials said.

“I write to let you know that police were called to Maroa-Forsyth High School around 1:00 p.m. today and arrested a student who we believe stabbed another student,” Superintendent Kristopher Kahler and Maroa Police Chief Patrick Siemsen said Wednesday in a letter to district parents.

“The student who was injured was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other student remains in police custody pending investigation.”

The letter indicated police presence at the school was heightened for the remainder of the school day “out of an abundance of caution.” Authorities said they were “confident” this was an isolated incident between two juvenile students.

No additional information was provided in the letter.

“While today’s incident was alarming, I want to assure you the safety and security of our students and staff remains our top priority. Maroa-Forsyth CUSD #2 and Maroa Police Department are collaborating and will continue to monitor this situation closely and ask for your help in reminding your child to be aware and notify the school officials or law enforcement of any issues,” the letter concluded.