Subject in custody for threats to Taylorville, Jacksonville prisons

TAYLORVILLE — The Illinois State Police on Saturday announced that a suspect has been identified and is in custody for making telephone threats to the Taylorville and Jacksonville prisons on Friday.

An ISP news release said troopers went to the Taylorville Correctional Center at approximately 12:50 p.m. Friday “out of an abundance of caution" after a phoned-in threat, but reported there have been no incidents and no one has been injured. No information was provided about the nature of the threat.

Delays expected as U.S. 51 resurfacing project starts Monday in Decatur

The investigation revealed that another telephone threat had been received at the Jacksonville Correctional Center, ISP stated.

The subject responsible for both telephone threats is now in custody, ISP said, and the investigation is ongoing. 

No further information was available as of Saturday afternoon.

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

