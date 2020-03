Sullivan City Council to discuss potential emergency actions to combat the spread of coronavirus

SULLIVAN β€” City officials announced a special Sullivan City Council meeting on Wednesday at 3 p.m. to discuss possible responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

The special meeting agenda includes several potential emergency-related items, including suspension of utility cut-offs, discussion of resource-sharing efforts with area mayors and officials, and efforts to livestream future City Council meetings.

Sullivan City Administrator Dan Flannell said he does not anticipate the city will enter into a declaration of emergency, but the council will talk about what such action would entail, β€œin case we need to go down that route.”

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Elizabeth Titus Memorial Library, 2 W Water St. in Sullivan.

