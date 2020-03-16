Sullivan City Council to discuss potential emergency actions to combat the spread of coronavirus

SULLIVAN — City officials announced a special Sullivan City Council meeting on Wednesday at 3 p.m. to discuss possible responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

The special meeting agenda includes several potential emergency-related items, including suspension of utility cut-offs, discussion of resource-sharing efforts with area mayors and officials, and efforts to livestream future City Council meetings.

Sullivan City Administrator Dan Flannell said he does not anticipate the city will enter into a declaration of emergency, but the council will talk about what such action would entail, “in case we need to go down that route.”

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Elizabeth Titus Memorial Library, 2 W Water St. in Sullivan.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0