Suspect in DCFS investigator stabbing death arrested in Decatur

DECATUR — The suspect in the stabbing death of an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services investigator was arrested Tuesday night by Decatur police.

Benjamin H. Reed, 32, was intercepted by officers after he had gone to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, apparently seeking treatment for a cut to his hand. He was reported as having fled the scene of the stabbing earlier Tuesday in a town called Thayer south of Springfield.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon named the investigator who died as Deidre Silas, 36, of Springfield. He said she died from multiple “sharp force” injuries.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police confirmed to the Herald & Review that Reed had been arrested at the hospital. “Decatur Police Department patrol officers and detectives located him at St. Mary’s where he was taken into custody,” said Copeland.

“He was transported to Decatur Police Department headquarters where he was held for Sangamon County (Sheriff’s Office).”

Published reports quote Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell as confirming six children, aged from one to seven, had been present in the Thayer home when Silas was attacked.

Governor J.B. Pritzker issued a statement describing Silas as a “hero taken from us in the line of duty.” He added: “Our most vulnerable are safer because she chose to serve. I can think of no more profound legacy.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

