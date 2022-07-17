Suspected Decatur catalytic converter thief arrested, police say

DECATUR — Police report that a surveillance operation resulted in the arrest of a Decatur man they have identified as a serial thief of vehicle catalytic converters.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the 35-year-old man had first been stopped and arrested July 2 in a vehicle loaded with six catalytic converters as well as a power saw.

He had also been stopped and arrested by police July 13 and, again, his vehicle was found to be loaded up with six catalytic converters, numerous power tools and a Sawzall tool.

Detective Todd Koester, who signed the affidavit, said the man has a track record of burglary and other crimes. The detective said police had been keeping a close eye on him because they suspected him of being involved in catalytic converter thefts at various locations around Central Illinois.

“It should be noted that in the Decatur area, as well as Central Illinois, catalytic converters have been stolen with a great deal of frequency due to metals in the catalytic converter that are valuable,” Koester said.

“Criminals who steal catalytic converters often use saws to cut the catalytic converters from vehicles. Due to the amount of catalytic converter thefts in the Decatur area, Decatur Police Street Crimes Detectives secured electronic surveillance on a black colored Toyota Corolla (used by the suspect).”

Koester said the same man is believed responsible for converter thefts, and the theft of an entire diesel exhaust system, from trucks parked on the lot of Schmidy’s Machinery off U.S. 51 near Clinton, which was targeted in early July.

And the detective said the man had been stopped and questioned by the University of Illinois Police in Springfield after a traffic stop July 12 found him with a Sawzall cutter in his car. At the time, Koester said, the man had claimed to be a carpenter and said the power saw was used in his job.

The suspect has now been booked on preliminary charges of possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools. A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $500,000, requiring him to post a bond of $50,000 to be freed.

As well as a long criminal history, Macon County Circuit Court records show that, at the time of his arrest, the man had been out on bond and awaiting trials on three charges of burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. He is also facing trials on charges of dealing in methamphetamine and possession of the drug.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.