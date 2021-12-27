 Skip to main content
Suspects sought in Forsyth Best Buy theft

FORSYTH — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects involved in stealing laptops at the Best Buy on Koester Road in Forsyth.

Sgt. Scott Flannery said units were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. Dec. 23, after an assistant manager reported that three people had walked out of the store with four laptops.

The incident happened at around 9 p.m. when the group of one female and two males walked up to the computer area and put everything in a shopping cart before moving to the front of the store, where they pushed past employees and left in a vehicle, Flannery said.

Decatur woman arrested after hammer attack, police report

“It was like a smash-and-grab, but they didn’t break anything or come running in,” Flannery said. “They were pretending to be shoppers, grabbed four computers and walked out the door.”

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.  

Video surveillance footage from the incident was recovered, and authorities said photos would be shared on the sheriff's office Facebook page. They had not been released Monday evening. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (217) 424-1311 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.

