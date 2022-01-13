 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Suspicious' Decatur house fire under investigation

DECATUR — Two people on Thursday escaped a fire that officials say is "considered suspicious."

Crews were called to the 1200 block of East Hickory Street at 3 p.m. Thursday. A battalion chief arrived to find "the entire front of the 2 story residence engulfed in heavy smoke and fire," according to a fire department report. 

Decatur police and the state fire marshal were contacted because the house had a suspicious porch fire on Wednesday, the report said. 

The fire was put out and crews were on the scene for about three hours, according to the report. 

The Red Cross is helping the two adults displaced by the fire. 

