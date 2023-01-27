 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspicious Decatur house fire under investigation

229 Stuart Ave. fire

Flames come through a hole cut in the roof of a vacant Decatur home Friday. The opening was used to flood the structure with water from a Decatur Fire Department ladder truck. The cause of the fire at 229 E. Stuart Ave. is under investigation.

DECATUR — The cause of a Decatur fire that started Friday in an attached garage and spread to the vacant home is under investigation.

According to a Decatur Fire Department news release, a battalion chief arrived at 229 E. Stuart Ave. at 1:48 p.m. to find heavy fire coming from the garage and extending to the attic of the home.

Handlines were deployed and an interior attack was initiated, but firefighters were quickly ordered to retreat from the interior due to heavy fire blowing from the second floor and attic areas, the news release said.

All operations were established outside the structure, with two ladder trucks being used to open the roof and flow water into the attic.

There were no injuries reported. The fire is deemed suspicious and is being investigated with assistance from the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

