Suspicious Decatur house fire under investigation

DECATUR — The cause of a Decatur fire that started Friday in an attached garage and spread to the vacant home is under investigation.

According to a Decatur Fire Department news release, a battalion chief arrived at 229 E. Stuart Ave. at 1:48 p.m. to find heavy fire coming from the garage and extending to the attic of the home.

Handlines were deployed and an interior attack was initiated, but firefighters were quickly ordered to retreat from the interior due to heavy fire blowing from the second floor and attic areas, the news release said.

All operations were established outside the structure, with two ladder trucks being used to open the roof and flow water into the attic.

There were no injuries reported. The fire is deemed suspicious and is being investigated with assistance from the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

5 most common causes of reported house fires 5 most common causes of reported house fires #5. Smoking materials #4. Intentional #3. Electrical distribution and lighting equipment #2. Heating equipment #1. Cooking