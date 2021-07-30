SUV gets stuck above Jasper Street tunnel

DECATUR — A sport-utility vehicle became stuck above the North Jasper Street underpass Friday afternoon.

The front of the SUV ran into a white pole and knocked debris onto the roadway. The vehicle was wedged above the southbound lane entrance to the underpass.

Decatur police and other crews were on the scene as of 4:30 p.m. A person wearing a Norfolk Southern vest said he would not comment about what happened.

Workers briefly closed the southbound lane to remove debris that had fallen on the road.

