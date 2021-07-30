 Skip to main content
SUV gets stuck above Jasper Street tunnel

  • Updated
SUV crash

A white sport-utility vehicle is wedged above the Jasper Street underpass in Decatur on Friday. 

 CHRIS COATES, HERALD & REVIEW
A sport-utility vehicle became stuck above the North Jasper Street underpass Friday afternoon. READ THE STORY HERE.

DECATUR — A sport-utility vehicle became stuck above the North Jasper Street underpass Friday afternoon.

The front of the SUV ran into a white pole and knocked debris onto the roadway. The vehicle was wedged above the southbound lane entrance to the underpass. 

Decatur police and other crews were on the scene as of 4:30 p.m. A person wearing a Norfolk Southern vest said he would not comment about what happened. 

Workers briefly closed the southbound lane to remove debris that had fallen on the road. 

