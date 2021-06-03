SUV/motorcycle crash closes portion of Pershing Road in Decatur

DECATUR — Westbound traffic along Pershing Road at Oakland Avenue is currently shut down to allow for the investigation of a motorcycle-vehicle crash, the Decatur police said.

According to a news release, a 47-year-old Decatur man was airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a sport utility vehicle. The crash occurred around 7:54 a.m. Thursday at West Pershing Road and North University Avenue.

The driver of the sport utility vehicle, a 37-year-old woman from Decatur, sought medical attention at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation by Decatur police indicates the motorcycle was traveling west on Pershing and the sport utility vehicle was traveling south on University Avenue. The vehicles collided within the intersection.

The crash is being investigated by the Fatal Accident Investigation Team. No further information was available.

