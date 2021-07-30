SUV stuck above Jasper Street tunnel

DECATUR — A sport-utility vehicle became stuck above the North Jasper Street underpass Friday afternoon.

The front of the SUV ran into a white pole and knocked debris onto the roadway. The vehicle was wedged above the southbound lane entrance to the underpass.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Decatur police and other crews were on the scene as of 4:30 p.m. A person wearing a Norfolk Southern vest said he would not comment about what happened.

Workers briefly closed the southbound lane to remove debris that had fallen on the road.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0