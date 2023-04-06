DECATUR — DNA left behind on a T-shirt helped nail a Decatur robber who committed his hold-up three years ago, police report.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the robbery happened on July 25 of 2020. And, after the results finally came back from the State Police Crime Lab, police found and arrested Tommy L. Foster on Monday.

The affidavit said that, on the day of the robbery, Foster had already been inside the premises of Contractors Recycled Material, 2290 N. Woodford St., committing a burglary.

When the business’s 57-year-old owner surprised him by showing up with an employee to pick up two dump trucks, Foster confronted them with the T-shirt wrapped around his right hand, as if covering up a gun.

“Get inside, (expletive); I’ll (expletive) shoot you,” the affidavit quotes Foster as warning the two men.

He then told the men to empty their pockets and threatened to kill the owner after he tossed his wallet onto a table instead of handing it over.

“Do you want to see your families again?” Foster is quoted as saying.

Officer Alex Amaya, who signed the affidavit, said Foster then told the owner to go outside and start up the owner’s Ford F350 pickup truck and leave the keys inside.

Amaya said he ordered the men to get into a dump truck and warned them to wait there for 15 minutes or he would kill them.

“When they got out of the dump truck… (the owner) noticed his Ford F350 was gone,” said Amaya. “(The owner) advised the truck was valued at $55,000. He also advised there was approximately $20,000 in cash in the truck which he uses to purchase construction equipment.”

The truck was found a day later abandoned in the 200 block of West Packard Street. The $20,000 was gone but Amaya said Foster had left behind the T-shirt which turned out to have a solid DNA trace on the left sleeve.

In an odd twist to the crime, police said Foster had shown up at the victim’s business on March 24 of this year offering to sell a piece of equipment, which he admitted was stolen.

“The owner told DPD Officers that he believed the male was possibly the suspect from the robbery,” said Amaya. “He stated he was not certain because the suspect in the robbery wore a mask, but he believed the man strongly resembled the suspect from the robbery.”

Amaya said when police reviewed surveillance video of the encounter, they were able to positively identify the male as Foster.

The defendant was arraigned Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court on charges of aggravated robbery, burglary and theft. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing April 19. He has yet to enter a formal plea.

Macon County Jail records show he remained in custody Thursday with bail set at $50,000, requiring him to post a bond of $5,000 to be freed; prosecutors had asked for bail of $75,000.

