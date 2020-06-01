Taking precautions: Decatur-area businesses board up windows amid rumors of violence,vandalism

DECATUR — Confronted by evidence of vandalism to Decatur-area businesses overnight and rumors of more to come, downtown business owners decided to err on the side of caution, boarding up windows and closing early.
While he decided it would be cost prohibitive to board his windows, Brent Sloan, owner of Sloan’s Calzones, did make a phone call to assure that his insurance was up to date.
“Tonight will tell a lot,” he said, regarding how the coming days might go as tensions remain high across the country in the wake of the police-involved death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis.
Looting was reported in several Central Illinois communities Sunday night and Monday morning. In Normal, a Target and Walmart store were raided. Peoria and Champaign also saw vandalism.
Locally, windows were broken at the Best Buy in Forsyth. Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown on Sunday said and it was unknown whether the broken windows were related to ongoing protests in Decatur and across the country about the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.
Police also responded to Boost Mobile on Jasper and Wood streets, where the store appears to have damaged. And police say two Lake Patrol office windows and a backhoe window were broken early Monday morning.
A Justice Walk is planned for 5:15 p.m. Monday, starting at the Decatur Civic Center, and is expected to include parts of downtown Decatur. While the organizers say the planned rally is intended to be a peaceful call for action against police brutality, there are rumors of busloads of people coming from out of town to spark violence.
The rumors were enough to convince Cindy Deadrick–Wolfer to board up the windows Shop On Main, a downtown boutique.
“If I came in tomorrow to broken windows and missing merchandise I don’t know if I could take it,” said Deadrick–Wolfer, who is still coming to grips with the impact the state’s stay-at-home order related to the coronavirus had on her business.
Deadrick –Wolfer said she enjoyed two great business days over the weekend after being limited to just curbside or online service for nearly two months. Just as things were starting to look up, another challenge has come into play.
Like Deadrick-Wolfer, Maggie Howley was looking forward to her first week of normal hours at Del’s Popcorn Shop on Monday.
Instead she decided it would be best to delay plans of opening her doors to walk-in customer and board them up instead.
“We hope nothing happens, but we wanted to be prepared for it,” she said.
The NAACP Decatur Branch is holding a news conference to discuss the death of George Floyd and the safety of the community.
