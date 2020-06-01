Taking precautions: Decatur-area businesses board up windows amid rumors of violence,vandalism

A Justice Walk is planned for 5:15 p.m. Monday, starting at the Decatur Civic Center, and is expected to include parts of downtown Decatur. While the organizers say the planned rally is intended to be a peaceful call for action against police brutality, there are rumors of busloads of people coming from out of town to spark violence.

The rumors were enough to convince Cindy Deadrick–Wolfer to board up the windows Shop On Main, a downtown boutique.

“If I came in tomorrow to broken windows and missing merchandise I don’t know if I could take it,” said Deadrick–Wolfer, who is still coming to grips with the impact the state’s stay-at-home order related to the coronavirus had on her business.

Deadrick –Wolfer said she enjoyed two great business days over the weekend after being limited to just curbside or online service for nearly two months. Just as things were starting to look up, another challenge has come into play.

Like Deadrick-Wolfer, Maggie Howley was looking forward to her first week of normal hours at Del’s Popcorn Shop on Monday.

Instead she decided it would be best to delay plans of opening her doors to walk-in customer and board them up instead.