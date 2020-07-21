Tate & Lyle fire under investigation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Tate & Lyle officials are investigating a fire at one of the company's Decatur operations.

Chris Olsen, vice president of community and government relations, in a statement Tuesday said the fire was extinguished and the fire department was notified.

"No injuries have been reported and we will promptly carry out an investigation into the cause and extent of the damage,” Olsen said.

It was not immediately clear where the fire originated.

Tate & Lyle's Decatur facilities include offices, research and development labs and other operations.

Decatur Fire Department Capt. Captain Adam Ruderman told Herald & Review media partner WCIA that crews responded at 5:55 a.m.

This story will be updated.

