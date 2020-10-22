Taylorville bank employee positive for COVID

TAYLORVILLE — The Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency announced Thursday an employee of the First National Bank of Taylorville, 322 W Main Cross St., has tested positive for COVID-19.
Contact tracing has been completed by the Christian County Health Department. The bank’s walk-in lobby was closed through Thursday. It is scheduled to reopen Friday during normal business hours. Additional deep cleaning has being completed.
First National Bank customers who followed the Illinois Department of Public Health recommendations of mask-wearing, hand washing or sanitizing and social distancing would not meet the exposure guidelines. Customers should always monitor their health, officials said.
23 Decatur restaurants you will never eat at again
Blue Mill
Brown Jug
Carlos O'Kelley's
Chili Parlor
Country Cupboard
Dante's Restaurant
Elam’s Root Beer Stand
Jimmy Ryan's
Lone Star
Mr. G's
Ponderosa Steak House
Rax Restaurant
Red Wheel Restaurant
Redwood
Sandy's
Shaw's Restaurant
Shenannigans
Stoney's Restaurant
Swartz Restaurant
Tater's
Tokyo Garden
Tom's Grill
Tops Big Boy
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!