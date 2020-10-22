 Skip to main content
Taylorville bank employee positive for COVID
TAYLORVILLE — The Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency announced Thursday an employee of the First National Bank of Taylorville, 322 W Main Cross St., has tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracing has been completed by the Christian County Health Department. The bank’s walk-in lobby was closed through Thursday. It is scheduled to reopen Friday during normal business hours. Additional deep cleaning has being completed.

First National Bank customers who followed the Illinois Department of Public Health recommendations of mask-wearing, hand washing or sanitizing and social distancing would not meet the exposure guidelines. Customers should always monitor their health, officials said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

