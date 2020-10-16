Taylorville car dealership employees test positive for COVID

TAYLORVILLE — Two employees at Landmark of Taylorville have tested positive for COVID-19.

Christian County Public Health has implemented contact tracing. So far, 14 employees are quarantined.

If you visited the business recently, but followed the guidelines to wear a mask, social-distance, and wash hands, officials say, you would not meet the exposure criteria of being within six feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or longer.

The health department cautions patrons of the business to monitor their health and if you experience symptoms, contact your physician or call the health department, (217) 824-4113.

Christian County is one of 34 Illinois counties at the "warning" level for risk factors in the spread of COVID-19.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 4,554 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, the highest one-day case total, including 38 additional confirmed deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 336,174 cases, including 9,165 deaths.