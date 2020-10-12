Taylorville child care worker tested positive for COVID-19, officials say

TAYLORVILLE — A worker with the TLC Child Care Plus in Taylorville has tested positive for COVID-19, according to health officials.

The Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency on Monday said the facility at 1010 N. Webster St. will remain closed through Oct. 25 for additional disinfection to occur. Contact tracing is currently underway by the Christian County Health Department.

Health officials say the exposure will affect 52 students and 13 staff members and anyone who receives a voicemail from the health department is asked to call back as soon as possible. All affected by the positive case will be instructed on how to conduct a two-week quarantine.

Central Illinois reacts: President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.