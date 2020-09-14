 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Taylorville city employee tests positive for COVID
0 comments

Taylorville city employee tests positive for COVID

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus

 Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-section through the viral genome, seen as black dots.

 CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

TAYLORVILLE — The city of Taylorville announced Monday that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency and the Christian County Health Department were immediately notified of the patient, the city said in a statement. The health department has begun contact tracing to identify those who may have been in contact with the employee.

City employees and members of the Taylorville Emergency Response Community who have been in contact with the individual are being tested. Emergency services will not be impacted.

Those who have visited the Taylorville City Hall would not have been exposed to the patient.

City Hall underwent additional cleaning by a professional company on Monday.

Online marketing keeps area produce farmers growing

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News