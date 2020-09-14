Taylorville city employee tests positive for COVID

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TAYLORVILLE — The city of Taylorville announced Monday that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency and the Christian County Health Department were immediately notified of the patient, the city said in a statement. The health department has begun contact tracing to identify those who may have been in contact with the employee.

City employees and members of the Taylorville Emergency Response Community who have been in contact with the individual are being tested. Emergency services will not be impacted.

Those who have visited the Taylorville City Hall would not have been exposed to the patient.

City Hall underwent additional cleaning by a professional company on Monday.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

