Taylorville City Hall employee tests positive for COVID-19

TAYLORVILLE — An employee at Taylorville City Hall has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Christian County Health Department is implementing contact tracing, but if you have visited City Hall to do business, you would not meet the exposure guidelines of less than six feet for more than 15 minutes according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

City Hall will undergo additional disinfection. Emergency services in Taylorville are not affected by the situation.

The Illinois health department placed half of the state’s 102 counties on a warning list for a resurgence of COVID-19 on Friday, as officials reported another 3,874 newly diagnosed cases statewide and 31 additional deaths.

The county warning list, which the state Department of Public Health issues weekly, includes Kane, McHenry and Will counties, which all came under stricter state regulations Friday aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.