Taylorville crash victims remembered; Capitol police investigator out on bond

Another passenger in the front seat of the Ford Focus, Jade Thomas of Lafayette, Indiana, was still hospitalized at HSHS St. John's Hospital. Thomas is formerly from Bulpitt.

Taylorville Mayor Bruce Barry said it was a sad time for the community.

"It's just tragic any time you lose two young people just out of high school and starting their work careers," Barry said Monday. "It's tragic for the community. We try to protect our young people, but tragic accidents do happen and in this case I think the gentleman will have to pay the price."

South Fork schools superintendent Chris Clark was the high school's principal when Shoot, 19, was a student there. Shoot left school in 2018.

"She was a spitfire," Clark said. "She was always a caring girl, though. She had two younger brothers that she acted like the mom to. That's one thing I remember about her, that she was always there for her brothers.

"It's tragic. It's going to be hard all around."

Students just returned Monday from spring break, Clark said, but "people are thinking about the situation and what they can do to help."

Clark said Thomas, 19, left in 2018 after her freshman year to move to Indiana.