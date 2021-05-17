 Skip to main content
Taylorville man dies in 2-vehicle crash northeast of Stonington
A Taylorville man died in a two-vehicle crash just northeast of Stonington in Christian County Saturday afternoon.

Brandon L. Estes, 36, was struck head-on by another vehicle that came into his lane of traffic.

Estes was pronounced dead upon arrival at Taylorville Memorial Hospital.

Estes was traveling northeast on Illinois Route 48 at around 3:10 p.m. when a passenger vehicle driven by Brandon Jack, 22, of Taylorville drifted into the opposite lane of traffic. Witnesses stated that the Estes attempted to swerve out of the way but was unable to do so.

Jack and Marissa Millman, a passenger in Jack's vehicle, were transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation into the traffic crash is being conducted by the Christian County sheriff's office.

