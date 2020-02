MORRISONVILLE — A Taylorville man died Monday after being submerged in a grain bin, the Christian County coroner said.

​David L. Lowis, 61, died in a farm in rural Morrisonville​. Emergency crews had to cut a hole in the grain bin to get to Lowis, Herald & Review media partner WCIA reported.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is planned on Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0