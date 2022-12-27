 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taylorville man goes to prison for possessing child porn

TAYLORVILLE — A Taylorville man has been sentenced to five years and 10 months in federal prison after admitting the possession of child pornography.

William Single, 53, was sentenced on Dec. 5 in Springfield and U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough also ordered the defendant to pay $10,000 in restitution to one of his child porn victims. He was further ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Single had possessed more than 600 images of child porn and traded them with another suspect living in New Jersey, communicating via an online messenger app.

Single was indicted in November of 2021 and made his guilty plea in August of 2022. He had been held in the custody of U.S. Marshals since his arrest on Nov. 9, 2021.

The case against him was investigated by the FBI agents based in Springfield and Newark, New Jersey, assisted by the Illinois State Police and the Taylorville Police Department.

The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide effort by the Department of Justice to combat what it describes as an “epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

