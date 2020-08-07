Taylorville McDonald's reopens after COVID positive result

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TAYLORVILLE — The McDonald's at 401 W. Spresser St. in Taylorville has reopened after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Christian County Health Department in a statement said the restaurant was cleaned and contact tracing was completed.

The statement said customers at the McDonald’s would not meet the exposure guidelines of less than 6 feet for more than 15 minutes, so the risk would be low by Illinois Department of Public Health standards.

"Because COVID-19 is an active virus throughout the nearby communities, the public should continue to monitor their health. If you should begin to feel ill or have a concern, contact your physician for further guidance," the statement.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

