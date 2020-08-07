You are the owner of this article.
Taylorville McDonald's reopens after COVID positive result
Taylorville McDonald's reopens after COVID positive result

TAYLORVILLE — The McDonald's at 401 W. Spresser St. in Taylorville has reopened after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. 

The Christian County Health Department in a statement said the restaurant was cleaned and contact tracing was completed. 

The statement said customers at the McDonald’s would not meet the exposure guidelines of less than 6 feet for more than 15 minutes, so the risk would be low by Illinois Department of Public Health standards.

"Because COVID-19 is an active virus throughout the nearby communities, the public should continue to monitor their health. If you should begin to feel ill or have a concern, contact your physician for further guidance," the statement. 

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

