Taylorville McDonald's reopens after COVID positive result

TAYLORVILLE — The McDonald's at 401 W. Spresser St. in Taylorville has reopened after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The Christian County Health Department in a statement said the restaurant was cleaned and contact tracing was completed.
The statement said customers at the McDonald’s would not meet the exposure guidelines of less than 6 feet for more than 15 minutes, so the risk would be low by Illinois Department of Public Health standards.
"Because COVID-19 is an active virus throughout the nearby communities, the public should continue to monitor their health. If you should begin to feel ill or have a concern, contact your physician for further guidance," the statement.
