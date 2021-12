DECATUR — South Taylorville Road was closed north of West South Side Drive for a crash Tuesday night.

Multiple police, fire and ambulance crews were on the scene as of 10:30 p.m.

A totaled vehicle was seen on the east side of Taylorville Road.

The street was blocked from Legion Drive north to near the crossing over the Sangamon River.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0