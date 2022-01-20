 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taylorville school custodian arrested for drug possession

TAYLORVILLE — A Taylorville School District night custodian was arrested Wednesday, before he entered the school, on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adam Cherry, 38, of Rosamond was being investigated by the Taylorville Police Department and the Taylorville School District administrative office. The investigation began approximately two weeks ago after receiving information that a current employee was bringing methamphetamine into the high school and using while on duty, according to the police press release.

"The investigation ended yesterday when TPD Officers along with K9 conducted a traffic stop," the Taylorville Police Department posted on its Facebook page. "The subject self-admitted that he used during work hours inside the school."

Cherry was immediately placed on administrative leave with pay according to Superintendent Chris Dougherty.

"We are still working with the local authorities on the investigation of this night custodian who served the district since August 2019. When he showed up for his shift last night he was apprehended by the police and taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine. We do not condone bad behavior anywhere in our schools and removed him immediately from our campus. We are following protocol set forth by district policy which leads to termination" Dougherty said in a statement..

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

