Taylorville senior apartment complex under quarantine after COVID-19 outbreak

TAYLORVILLE — The Rolling Meadows Senior Living apartments in Taylorville remain under quarantine after 12 residents tested positive for COVID-19.

No visitors are allowed until further notice at the facility, which is operated by Lutheran Social Services of Illinois.

Christian-Montgomery Emergency Management Agency officials first announced that a resident had tested positive for the virus on Saturday and that other residents were being tested. On Sunday, officials announced that 11 more results were positive.

Denise Larson, public health administrator for Christian County, said there are 22 residents in the facility and one apartment is vacant.

Officials have said they will not share ages or genders of the residents to protect their privacy.

States Attorney Bryant Hitchings during a press conference Monday said a site-specific team is closely monitoring the residents.