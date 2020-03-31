You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Taylorville senior apartment complex under quarantine after COVID-19 outbreak
0 comments
top story
CORONAVIRUS | TAYLORVILLE

Taylorville senior apartment complex under quarantine after COVID-19 outbreak

CDC Coronavirus Illustration

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. 

 CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

TAYLORVILLE — The Rolling Meadows Senior Living apartments in Taylorville remain under quarantine after 12 residents tested positive for COVID-19

No visitors are allowed until further notice at the facility, which is operated by Lutheran Social Services of Illinois. 

Christian-Montgomery Emergency Management Agency officials first announced that a resident had tested positive for the virus on Saturday and that other residents were being tested. On Sunday, officials announced that 11 more results were positive. 

Denise Larson, public health administrator for Christian County, said there are 22 residents in the facility and one apartment is vacant. 

Officials have said they will not share ages or genders of the residents to protect their privacy. 

State's Attorney Bryant Hitchings during a press conference Monday said a site-specific team is closely monitoring the residents. 

"The Medical Reserve Corps volunteer professionals and a team of nurses working under the direction of Christian County Public Health are assisting with further investigation and taking phone calls from the general public," Hitchings said. 

Christian County as of 5 p.m. Sunday had the following test numbers: 7 pending tests, 13 positive tests and 25 negative tests. Officials said Thursday that the two previously reported positive cases were linked to services held March 15 at Crossroads Apostolic Ministries in Taylorville. The congregation has fewer than 50 members. 

Pritzker vows to increase testing as COVID-19 cases surge

One new positive case in Montgomery County was announced Monday. The person has been quarantined at their home and is "doing well at this time" Hitchings said.

Officials confirmed the first positive case in Montgomery County on Saturday. 

Montgomery County also has 10 pending tests and 29 negative tests as of Sunday.

MONDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus in Central Illinois

LISTEN: Get updates. Here's the Herald & Review coronavirus podcast for Monday.
+1 
Christian County Public Health Administrator Denise Larson

Larson

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News