DECATUR — A Taylorville woman who was ordered to pay more than $7,000 in restitution after being convicted of
stealing from her former Decatur employer is in trouble again.
Brandi R. Hurley, 27, appeared Monday in Macon County Circuit Court charged with violating the 18 months of probation she had been sentenced to in March of 2022.
She had pleaded guilty to
theft from iMechanic, a Pershing Road store that repairs phones, computers and all kinds of electronic gadgets.
A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said she had first been arrested in July of 2019 after having confessed to a prolonged scheme of theft when confronted by the store manager. He told police Hurley would list transactions as cash returns and then pocket the money, downloading a steady stream of cash for herself.
The new charge alleging violation of probation does not specify how she broke the rules, but a check of her court record shows she has been in repeated trouble in the past for failing to show up for court appearances.
She is now due back in court March 27 for a status hearing on her case.
