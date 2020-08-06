Taylorville Walmart employee tests positive for COVID

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TAYLORVILLE — Health officials say an employee of a Walmart in Taylorville tested positive for COVID-19.

The Christian County Health Department determined that the risk of exposure for recent customers of the 1530 W. Springfield Road Walmart store is very low and no further action is needed, according to a Thursday statement.

Additional disinfection was conducted and the store remains open.

Health officials encourage residents to monitor their health for coronavirus symptoms including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, headaches loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

For further guidance, contact the CCHD at (217) 824-4113.

