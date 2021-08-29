 Skip to main content
Taylorville woman gets 15-year sentence in stabbing death of boyfriend

TAYLORVILLE — Michaela L. Herpstreith, the Taylorville woman who stabbed her boyfriend to death in 2019, has been sent to prison for 15 years after pleading guilty to second degree murder.

Herpstreith, 23, took a plea deal when she appeared in Christian County Circuit Court on Friday. Herpstreith had been arrested soon after her fatally-injured 40-year-old boyfriend, Jason R. Bright, was found by Taylorville Police on Dec. 31, 2019.

Michaela L. Herpstreith

Herpstreith

Police reports at the time said he was discovered bleeding heavily from a stab wound to the chest at a house in the 1000 block of East Adams Street. Officers performed what first aid procedures they could in an attempt to save Bright before arriving paramedics took over. The victim was later pronounced dead at Taylorville Memorial Hospital.

Expert witness to aid defense in Taylorville stabbing murder case

Police said Herpstreith had fled after the stabbing but was later arrested without incident. She had previously pleaded not guilty to murder charges and her attorneys had wanted to hire an expert witness on domestic violence as part of her defense, according to court documents.

The 15-year sentence was the maximum for the crime, but Herpstreith received a 605-day credit for time spent in the Christian County Jail before she is due to begin her prison sentence. She was also fined $1,000.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

