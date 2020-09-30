Taylorville YMCA staff member tests positive for COVID-19

TAYLORVILLE — The Christian County Health Department reported that a staff member of a YMCA in Taylorville tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials with the department said in a Wednesday statement that contact tracing is being completed and the building at 900 McAdam St. will not be required to close.

Additionally, the health department says anyone recently at the facility is considered at low risk, but should still see a physician if they are concerned or begin to feel ill.

State public health officials also announced 2,273 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of known cases statewide to 293,274 since the start of the pandemic.

With 35 more fatalities reported Wednesday, the statewide death toll has reached 8,672.