DECATUR — Fighting back tears in a courtroom, Decatur Police Officer Stephanie Vail had to confront the man accused of trying to kill her and tell a jury how a shattered bullet peppered her face with bloody shrapnel wounds.

Vail was sitting in the witness box of the Macon County Circuit Courtroom just a few yards away from Joseph Luckee Williams, the alleged gunman prosecutors say could have shot her dead if the modified submachine gun he was armed with hadn’t jammed after firing one shot.

“I had immediately felt pain on my face, I was hit with something, I fell down …” she told the jurors at the opening of Williams’ attempted murder trial Monday.

Prosecutors said Vail had been chasing a suspect, later identified as Williams, in a pursuit that started with a vehicle running stop signs and then turned into a foot chase around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 8 of 2022.

Jurors watched body cam footage from Vail that showed the chase and, as she approached a chain link fence the pursued suspect had scrambled over in the 300 block of South Maffit Street, she is heard crying out in when a bullet hit the fence and fragmented.

“... I ended up having surgery to remove shrapnel from my forehead and my nose,” she told the jurors, the officer’s voice wavering from the relived emotions of her ordeal.

Williams, 24, who is acting as his own defense lawyer, then got the opportunity to cross-examine Vail. He probed her on details of the chase, establishing she had not clearly seen the suspect she was running after.

“When you were chasing the suspect, did you see his face?” he asked her.

“No,” Vail replied.

“When you were chasing him, did you see the gun in his hand?” Williams asked.

“No,” Vail replied.

Williams' defense is that police had the wrong man and, although he was found walking nearby the shooting scene minutes later, he was not involved. He denies attempted murder along with three counts alleging the aggravated discharge of a gun, three counts of being a felon in possession of a machine gun and firearms, and one charge of obstructing justice.

Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Baggett told jurors the evidence against Williams is overwhelming. He said the handgun modified to work as a submachine gun found in a trash bin in a nearby home associated with Williams was linked to him by DNA testing that also showed Williams had been driving the vehicle Vail pursued.

Baggett said Williams had acted like a guilty man and, after being taken to hospital after claiming he was ill, he said the defendant washed his hands in his own feces in order to defeat a gunshot residue test.

The prosecutor said the essential facts of the case were that Williams pointed a submachine gun at a police officer and pulled the trigger. “But for that gun jamming when the defendant popped off that one shot, he would have been able to fire 33 other rounds at Officer Vail that morning,” Baggett said.

“And but for that fluke, that cartridge being stuck in the slide, that gun would have never stopped firing until all the bullets had been empty and we might be having a very different conversation today.”

If convicted on the attempted murder charge alone, Williams faces a sentencing range of 20 to 80 years in prison with a enhancement of 20 years because the offense involves a firearm.

The trial continues.

