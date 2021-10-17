Teen driver injured in crash in Effingham County

WATSON — An 18-year-old driver from Mason was injured and ticketed Saturday evening after the Illinois State Police said two vehicles
collided south of Watson in Effingham County.
The 18-year-old suffered what police described as “non life-threatening
injuries" when they said his sport utility vehicle pulled into the path of a pickup truck. The crash happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois Route 37 and the Interstate 57 ramp south of Watson.
Police said the 18-year-old was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
The 31-year-old driver of the pickup truck, who lives in Tennessee, refused medical attention at the scene.
Mourners pay respects to funeral procession of state trooper from Long Creek
Illinois State Police walk into Mount Zion Intermediate School before the start a procession that will travel a 15-mile route, ending at Mount Zion Township Cemetery, 725 Woodland Dr.
Illinois State Police walk in unison carrying a United States flag before leaving Mount Zion Intermediate School to start a procession that will travel a 15-mile route, ending at Mount Zion Township Cemetery, 725 Woodland Dr.
An Illinois State Police vehicle draped in black sits outside Mount Zion Intermediate School.
Illinois State Police stand at attention and salute as fallen State Police Trooper Todd Hanneken is escorted before leaving Mount Zion Intermediate School to start a procession that will travel a 15-mile route, ending at Mount Zion Township Cemetery, 725 Woodland Dr.
The hearse carrying the body of Illinois State Trooper Todd Hanneken drives away from the funeral at Mount Zion Intermediate School on Thursday morning, accompanied by a motorcycle escort. Hanneken died last week in a crash while on patrol.
Illinois State Police vehicles leave Mount Zion Intermediate School to start a procession that will travel a 15-mile route, ending at Mount Zion Township Cemetery, 725 Woodland Dr.
Illinois State Police line up before leaving Mount Zion Intermediate School to start a procession that will travel a 15-mile route, ending at Mount Zion Township Cemetery, 725 Woodland Dr.
Locals learn about setting up U.S. flags on Wednesday in advance of the funeral of Illinois State Police Trooper Todd Hanneken. The volunteers meet in the parking lot of Mount Zion Intermediate School
Volunteers including Mount Zion's Julie Courson place U.S. flags on Wednesday on US 36 in advance of the funeral of Illinois State Police Trooper Todd Hanneken.
Volunteers including Mount Zion's Julie Courson place U.S. flags on Wednesday on US 36 in advance of the funeral of Illinois State Police Trooper Todd Hanneken.
Volunteers place U.S. flags on Wednesday on US 36 in advance of the funeral of Illinois State Police Trooper Todd Hanneken.
Volunteers place U.S. flags on Wednesday in the back of trucks that will be placed on the side of roads in advance of the funeral of Illinois State Police Trooper Todd Hanneken. The volunteers meet in the parking lot of Mount Zion Intermediate School
Volunteers including Mount Zion's Julie Courson place U.S. flags on Wednesday on US 36 in advance of the funeral of Illinois State Police Trooper Todd Hanneken.
Volunteer Julie Courson places U.S. flag along U.S. 36 in advance of the funeral of Illinois State Police Trooper Todd Hanneken. In all, more than 2,00 flags were placed along the 15-mile funeral procession route.
Todd Hanneken is pictured with his sons, Nick and Ben, and wife, Shelley.
Todd Hanneken is pictured with his sons, Nick and Ben, and his wife, Shelley.
Todd Hanneken is shown in 2001.
