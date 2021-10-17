 Skip to main content
Teen driver injured in crash in Effingham County

WATSON — An 18-year-old driver from Mason was injured and ticketed Saturday evening after the Illinois State Police said two vehicles collided south of Watson in Effingham County.

The 18-year-old suffered what police described as “non life-threatening injuries" when they said his sport utility vehicle pulled into the path of a pickup truck. The crash happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois Route 37 and the Interstate 57 ramp south of Watson.

Police said the 18-year-old was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

The 31-year-old driver of the pickup truck, who lives in Tennessee, refused medical attention at the scene.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

