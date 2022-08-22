Teen victim testifies in Decatur sex crimes case

DECATUR — A teenage Decatur girl told a jury in a hushed voice Monday how she was seduced into a sexual relationship with a 35-year-old man from her church who showered her with affection.

The girl, then aged 12 and with her divorced father not in her life, said she was flattered by the attention from Brandon N. Tovar.

“I liked it,” she said.

But prosecutors say Tovar’s aim all along was to exploit the child as a prelude to repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting her.

Tovar, now 37, is denying two counts of the predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated criminal abuse in the Macon County Circuit Court trial. He is also pleading not guilty to a charge of grooming the child — the act of using electronic communications to seduce her into committing sex acts.

The offenses date to multiple months in 2020 when Tovar was serving as a volunteer children’s worker at Heartland Community Church. If he is found guilty on all counts, he faces up to 120 years in prison.

Special prosecutor Kate Kurtz told the jurors they will hear evidence that will shock them and that evidence will include how the girl herself was convinced, at first, she was in a loving relationship. Kurtz said the girl even tried to cover up what had been going on to try and protect Tovar when their relationship was first exposed after police were called in.

“It’s weird, awkward and uncomfortable,” Kurtz said of the prosecution's case. “And (the then 12-year-old girl) not having a dad, enjoyed some attention. And he (Tovar) made her feel special except that the defendant wasn’t trying to make her feel special, he was trying to have sex with her …”

Kurtz said what was happening to the girl came to light after family members of Tovar found sexual messages in his Snapchat account, took screenshots of them, and alerted other family members who in turn alerted police.

Defense attorney Susan Moorehead agreed the testimony was shocking but urged the jurors to listen carefully to what was said and use their common sense to judge the credibility of the child witness and other witnesses.

“Since October of 2020 there have been several conflicting accounts of what happened between Brandon and (the child),” she said.

“She has changed her story many times and continued to slightly change her story up to last week… But just because somebody says it doesn’t make it true. And just because somebody may have said it repeatedly, doesn’t make it any more true.”

The trial will continue Tuesday morning.