Teenage girl wounded in Decatur shooting, police report

DECATUR — Police report that a 17-year-old Decatur girl was shot and wounded at 5:16 p.m. Saturday.

Sgt. Daniel Wise with the Decatur Police Department, speaking Sunday, said the victim was taken to hospital with a wound he described as “non life-threatening.”

Wise said the girl was riding in a car when the shooting happened at the intersection of North Charles Street and East Pershing Road. Wise said it appears the shot came from another vehicle driven by a man, but he added that the victim had told police she “didn’t know for sure.”

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to contact them. Call (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

