Teenage victim confronts Decatur sex abuser at his sentencing hearing

DECATUR — The teenage victim of sexual abuse faced the Decatur man who molested her Monday and told him: “You have no clue how bad you made life for me.”

The victim was speaking at the Macon County Circuit Court sentencing hearing for Jamie L. Golladay, 46, who pleaded guilty to committing one count of criminal sexual abuse and was sentenced to 24 months probation.

Decatur police reports about the crime said it dates to April 20 when Golladay — who is not the girl’s father — and the child’s mother had given the then 14-year-old child three shots of tequila to drink.

Recommended for you…

The child later told police Golladay had gone to her bedroom and put a finger dipped in what was later suspected to be cocaine in her mouth, causing her to feel numb and sick. He then touched her breast through her clothes and tried to touch her private parts before she forced his hand away.

A sworn police affidavit said Golladay had been interrupted by the arrival of the girl’s mother, who contacted police the next day after her daughter told her she had been sexually abused.

“(The girl) told her mother what happened, and (her mother) told her that Jamie probably had put cocaine in her mouth. (The girl) advised she suspects Jamie of selling cocaine,” the affidavit said.

Police reported that the girl’s biological father gave her a drug test the next day he had purchased at Walmart and it was positive for cocaine.

The girl is quoted as telling police Golladay had started touching her breasts and buttocks in November of 2019 and would give her gifts of money, telling her “it’s a thing between us.” She said he had given her $50 on the day he put cocaine in her mouth and assaulted her.

Making a victim impact statement before Judge Rodney Forbes as Golladay looked on impassively, the girl said: “I feel that I can’t trust anybody… because of you, I no longer have a bond with my mother; you took that away from me.

“Because of you I went through depression… and cried myself to sleep. I will never be able to forget what you did to me or what you put me through… you are a disgusting person; I have no clue how you can just live your life peacefully after all the things you’ve done.”

Golladay had been due to face trial Monday on two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, three counts of domestic battery and a charge of causing a child to be endangered. But in a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Gary Geisler, the rest of the charges were dropped.

In addition to his probation term, Forbes ordered Golladay to stay away from the victim and register as a sex offender. He was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation, complete any required treatment, and complete sex offender treatment.

Golladay, other than telling the judge he agreed with the terms of his plea deal, made no further comment at his sentencing.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.