Temperatures dropping below zero overnight across Central Illinois, weather service says

MACON COUNTY— A winter weather advisory is in effect across Macon County until 10 a.m. with an increased risk of frostbite overnight as temperatures will drop to below zero, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.

The weather service said wind chills overnight will plunge temperatures into the 10 below to 20 below range and gusts could be as high as 22 mph coming from the northwest.

Cloudy skies will remain throughout the day with a chance of flurries between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and no hazardous weather is expected Friday through Wednesday, the weather service said.

At Chicago’s official recording station, O’Hare International Airport, more than 3 inches of snow had fallen as of 6 a.m.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

