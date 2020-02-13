Temperatures dropping below zero overnight, weather service says

MACON COUNTY— A winter weather advisory is in effect across Macon County until 10 a.m. with an increased risk of frostbite overnight as temperatures will drop to below zero, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.
The weather service said wind chills overnight will plunge temperatures into the 10 below to 20 below range and gusts could be as high as 22 mph coming from the northwest.
Bitterly Cold Through Friday #ilwx pic.twitter.com/xjzHDjROY2— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) February 13, 2020
Cloudy skies will remain throughout the day with a chance of flurries between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and no hazardous weather is expected Friday through Wednesday, the weather service said.
5-Day Forecast #ilwx pic.twitter.com/RWe6I02vbu— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) February 13, 2020
