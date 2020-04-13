You are the owner of this article.
Temperatures to drop to freezing across Central Illinois
Temperatures to drop to freezing across Central Illinois

Clouds

LINCOLN — The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a freeze warning from midnight to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to fall 30 degrees in portions of Central Illinois Tuesday and Wednesday evenings may experience similar temperatures.

"Sensitive vegetation that is left unprotected may be damaged by the cold," the weather service said.

Winds will continue to diminish the remainder of the afternoon, according to the weather service.

Tuesday weather conditions will be partly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Polar vortex plunges Decatur area into deep freeze

PHOTOS: Polar vortex plunges Decatur area into deep freeze

1 of 21

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

