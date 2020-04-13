Temperatures to drop to freezing across Central Illinois

JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Fleet supervisor J.R. Mashburn, left, and trainee Cody Stewart of Prairieland Towing attempt to jumpstart a vehicle battery for a customer in freezing weather on the west side of Decatur Wednesday morning.
PHOTOS: Polar vortex plunges Decatur area into deep freeze
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Motorists pass by the partially frozen Lake Decatur Dam Wednesday afternoon.
Zookeepers feed the animals in the afternoon on Wednesday at the Scovill Zoo in Decatur. Most animals have a building where they can go inside to get away from wind and cold.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Fleet supervisor J.R. Mashburn pulls his hood over his knot hat while working to jumpstart a truck Wednesday morning.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Clouds from the Tate and Lyle Plant rise into the frigid air Wednesday.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW A man contends with freezing temperatures while walking on Water Street to Oasis Day Center for a cup of hot coffee Wednesday morning.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Subzero temperatures provided a bitterly cold commute for the few motorists who were driving on Eldorado Street Wednesday morning.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The dangerously cold weather caused a rare closure of the Macon County Courthouse for Wednesday.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW A road sign warns drivers of slick spots on East Lake Shore Drive Wednesday January 30, 2019.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Tow truck operator William Byrd of Prairie Land Towing attaches jumper cables while helping a customer get their car started on the northeast side of Decatur Wednesday.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Canada geese land on an icy spot in Lake Decatur near the Nelson Park docks Wednesday January 30, 2019.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Ducks swim in a melted spot of Lake Decatur next to the Nelson Park docks Wednesday January 30, 2019.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Gulls fish as steam rises from a section of the Sangamon River next to the Lake Decatur Dam Wednesday January 30, 2019.
