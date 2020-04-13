Temperatures to drop to freezing across Central Illinois

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LINCOLN — The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a freeze warning from midnight to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to fall 30 degrees in portions of Central Illinois Tuesday and Wednesday evenings may experience similar temperatures.

"Sensitive vegetation that is left unprotected may be damaged by the cold," the weather service said.

Winds will continue to diminish the remainder of the afternoon, according to the weather service.

Tuesday weather conditions will be partly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

