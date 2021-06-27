Texas man arrested near Lincoln on unlawful restraint involving a 15-year-old girl

LINCOLN — Police in Illinois said they arrested a Texas man near Lincoln Friday who was traveling with a 15-year-old girl and is accused of restraining the child unlawfully.
A news release from the Illinois State Police said they had been alerted by an investigator with the Collins County Sheriff’s Office in Texas requesting assistance in apprehending the 18-year-old man.
“The missing juvenile had left Texas with an 18-year-old male subject and was believed to be traveling to Chicago,” said the news release. “The juvenile female and the 18-year-old male … were located near Lincoln by multiple law enforcement agencies to include the Lincoln Police Department, State Police District 9, State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 and the Stanford Police Department.”
Texas law enforcement had issued an arrest warrant for the man on the preliminary charge of unlawful restraint, which involves taking a child more than 120 miles from the child’s residence without permission of a parent or guardian.
The man remains held in the Logan County Jail with bond set at $200,000. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.
