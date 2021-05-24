Text to 911 service available beginning June 1

DECATUR — Text to 911 service will be available in Macon County beginning June 1.

Texts to 911 can be made using a cellular phone with service through AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint. If the phone's service is through another company, a bounce-back message will be sent stating that the service is not available and the person should make a voice call instead.

A voice call is always preferable, but if it is not safe or possible to make a voice call, use the text-to-9-1-1 option. Do not use abbreviations when texting 911 and include the location of the emergency.

If necessary, translation for texts in Spanish will be available through an online translation service.

The text to 911 service is made possible by the Macon County Emergency Telephone Service at no cost to users.

