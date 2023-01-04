'Thankful': Macon County mostly spared from unseasonable twisters

DECATUR — Near record warm temperatures brought five tornadoes to Central Illinois on Tuesday evening, though Macon County was spared from widespread damage or injury.

According to Macon County Emergency Management Agency Department Coordinator Tammy Schneider, most storm damage in Macon County occurred around Maroa and at the former Pla-Mor Lanes building in Decatur.

“Luckily, you know, it wasn't more widespread,” Schneider said. “There were no injuries, there were no fatalities. We are so thankful for that.”

Funnel clouds had been seen aloft near Harristown but Harristown Fire Chief Steve Gambrill said he'd received no reports of damage in the village. "We had several funnel clouds," he added. “But nothing touched the ground.”

Macon County was placed under several tornado warnings Tuesday afternoon and early evening as the storm front made its way across the state.

Tyler Abbott, of Dawson, saw a tornado while driving on Dye Road near Illiopolis. He shared the video on Twitter. He is a hobby storm chaser and said that this one was easy to see given how clear things were and with the corn out of the fields.

He estimated he was around three to five miles away from it and said it did not last long enough to get much closer.

"It was probably down for five minutes or so," Abbott said.

Damage near Maroa included a grain bin that was blown away and strewn across U.S. 51, which Schneider said was cleared off “pretty quickly” by Maroa police and public works employees.

The EMA also heard reports of a wall being pulled off the side of one home — Schneider said her staff reported the house as already under repair on Wednesday morning — and another home with fence and tree damage.

Two sheds, one 40 by 80 feet and the other 20 by 40 feet, were “destroyed,” Schneider said, while a cattle trailer and a car were flipped.

All the damage in Maroa occurred near Washington Street Road, in an area approximately 75 feet wide and about a half mile long, EMA staff reported. Schneider said the findings were “preliminary” as her office was still awaiting final assessments from the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

A Decatur Fire Department crew on Tuesday evening responded to the site of the former Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley, where siding blew off the building and took out a power line, briefly causing a power outage in the area and littering the parking lot with insulation and debris.

Neighboring buildings saw no damage. None of the damage at Pla-Mor Lanes was structural, said Decatur Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth, and all of it can be attributed to weather.

“We were not aware of any pre existing issues that contributed to the damage that apparently happened last night, I can say that,” he said. “I mean, we didn't have any open code violations against the property or anything to that nature.”

The property had faced recent complaints and violations, Kindseth said, but those were related mostly to individuals using the parking lot as an unofficial dumping site.

Aside from the Pla-Mor Lanes building, there was very little damage elsewhere in Decatur, said Decatur Fire Department Deputy Chief Jim Ohl.

“The way storms normally go and can go, and I've been around here over 28 years, last night was pretty much a non-event,” Ohl said.

Central Illinois’ weather conditions on Tuesday were “unseasonable,” said Nicole Albano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“We've definitely had tornadoes in every single month of the year,” Albano said, though Tuesday’s temperatures were warmer and tornadoes more numerous than in previous years.

Several Central Illinois locations tracked in the low to mid 60s Tuesday, with multiple locations breaking or nearly breaking their records for highest recorded temperatures on Jan. 3, Albano said. Springfield broke its record, while Peoria tied its record and Lincoln was “very close” to breaking its record, she said.

With five tornadoes in or around Decatur and a sixth near Gibson City, Tuesday also saw the most January tornadoes on one day in Illinois in over three decades.

“This would be the most number of January tornadoes in an event in the state of Illinois since January 7 of 1989,” Albano said. “There were eight tornadoes that occurred on that day. So it's been several years since we've experienced at least that many tornadoes.”

Schneider said now is a good time for individuals to prepare for any future emergency weather situations that may arise.

One of the most important things households can do to prepare is to have multiple means of receiving emergency information instead of relying on just one notification system, like emergency sirens.

“I've gotten some feedback on social media about people not hearing sirens. The sirens are an outdoor warning system,” Schneider said. “They are for people who are outside to know that there is an issue that they need to take shelter and seek additional information. They are not designed to warn people in their homes.”

The EMA “strongly recommends” households have NOAA weather alert radios and severe weather alerts turned on on their phones, Schneider said.

“When warnings are issued, and you're told to seek shelter, do so in an orderly fashion,” she said. “And make sure you're helping anyone who appears to have a need (for) assistance to get to shelter, or just things that you would think are basic common sense. Sometimes, in an emergency situation, those aren't the way our minds process.”

