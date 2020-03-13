THE LATEST: Coverage of the Decatur area's coronavirus response, preparations

Here's a roundup of all of our coverage of the local response to and preparations for coronavirus in the Decatur area.
We've dropped the paywall on coronavirus coverage. Please consider supporting the work of our local journalists with a digital subscription.
One person has been tested for coronavirus in Macon County; the results came back negative. READ THE STORY.
Decatur hospitals and health agencies say they're prepared. Reporter Tony Reid talked to local health officials about the availability of testing and beds, cooperation with each other and more. READ THE STORY.
Millikin University and Richland Community College have extended spring break. For K-12 schools, heavy cleaning is underway. READ THE STORY.
Election officials are taking precautions, but that doesn't include closing polling places. READ THE STORY.
It's hard to buy toilet paper right now. READ THE STORY.
Decatur's largest employer, ADM, is monitoring the development, and says no employees have tested positive at this time. READ THE STORY.
Decatur-area nursing homes, senior centers are taking various precautions. For long-term care facilities, that can mean restricting visitors. READ THE STORY.
Illinois men's basketball players and fans are devastated after cancellation of the NCAA Tournament. READ THE STORY.
Sullivan's Little Theatre on the Square plans to continue performances. READ THE STORY.
Decatur's St. Patrick's Day parade will go on, organizers say. READ THE STORY.
However, a number of other local events were canceled. READ THE STORY.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced new guidelines, orders cancellation of events over 1,000 people for the next 30 days. READ THE STORY.
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512