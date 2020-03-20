THE LATEST: Updated coverage of COVID-19 in the Decatur area

On Wednesday, state officials announced 128 new cases of COVID-19. In Macon County, three tests have been completed, with two negative results and one result pending. READ THE STORY

Meanwhile, schools are stepping up to make sure kids don't go hungry, providing food pickups. READ THE STORY.

Food pantries are seeing record demand across the country, including at Decatur's Northeast Community Fund. READ THE STORY.

Decatur volunteers and agencies are working together to help the homeless. READ THE STORY.

Bishop Thomas Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield has announced suspension of Mass at the Catholic churches. READ THE STORY.

Decatur Memorial Hospital has set up a place for respiratory screenings on U.S. 36. READ THE STORY.