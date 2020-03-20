THE LATEST: Updated coverage of COVID-19 in the Decatur area

Here's a roundup of all of our coverage of the local response to and preparations for coronavirus in the Decatur area.
Thursday, March 19
Six tests for COVID-19 had been completed in Macon County as of Thursday, with two negative results and four pending. No cases have been confirmed. However, most people with symptoms are not being tested. The Illinois Department of Public Health and CDC set testing criteria. READ THE STORY.
Here's a list of Decatur-area resources that can help, either with food insecurity, mental or physical health. READ THE STORY.
A number of Decatur-area organizations are looking for help, either from cash or healthy volunteers. READ THE STORY.
Millikin cancels in-person classes until at least the fall semester. READ THE STORY.
Families in Decatur are adjusting to a new reality under quarantine, looking for ways to occupy their time and keep children learning. READ THE STORY.
From pharmacists to police officers, some people just can't work remotely. We talk to some of the Central Illinoisans for whom "social distancing" is not an option. READ THE STORY.
With the season canceled because of coronavirus concerns, Millikin baseball begins to regroup for 2021. READ THE STORY.
Mount Zion schools Superintendent Travis Roundcount in an automated message to parents Thursday said teachers are preparing in case students don't return to school next month. READ THE STORY.
Macon Speedway cancels its Hickory Point Mall car show. READ THE STORY.
Kohl's closes its doors, for now. READ THE STORY.
And the Decatur Board of Education meeting is closed to the public, but you can submit comments. READ THE STORY.
Wednesday, March 18
Meanwhile, schools are stepping up to make sure kids don't go hungry, providing food pickups. READ THE STORY.
Food pantries are seeing record demand across the country, including at Decatur's Northeast Community Fund. READ THE STORY.
Decatur volunteers and agencies are working together to help the homeless. READ THE STORY.
Bishop Thomas Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield has announced suspension of Mass at the Catholic churches. READ THE STORY.
Decatur Memorial Hospital has set up a place for respiratory screenings on U.S. 36. READ THE STORY.
And longtime columnist Stu Ellis analyzes the look at the agriculture world. READ THE STORY.
Tuesday, March 17
Weirdest election ever? Coronavirus fears loomed over Tuesday's primary election, with some voters showing up in masks and the scent of hand sanitizer lingering in the air. READ THE STORY.
While no COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Macon County, one test was pending Tuesday. That's 50% of the state-authorized tests done here so far. READ THE STORY.
Illinois recorded its first coronavirus death. READ THE STORY.
The Decatur Park District closes the DISC and cancels its day camp; officials initially had hoped the day camp would be able to help working parents who needed child care for their children while school is out. READ THE STORY.
Cancellations and closures continue. READ THE STORY.
Monday, March 16
Restaurant owners and patrons braced for dine-in restrictions while a new wave of closures and cancellations swept the region. READ THE STORY.
Millikin University students and two faculty members were in self-quarantine Monday after returning to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago from Scandinavia and being caught in massive lines. READ THE STORY.
Businesses and school districts are working to help families that may be hurt by the COVID-19 closures, including children who rely on school lunches and breakfasts. We've compiled a list of resources. READ THE STORY.
The Decatur Police Department closed its lobby to the public "until further notice." Patrols and responses will continue. READ THE STORY.
The Decatur Family YMCA will close until March 30. READ THE STORY.
Decatur Public Schools announced that staff would be paid during the school shutdown announced last week by Gov. Pritzker. READ THE STORY.
Rosati’s of Taylorville, the defiant pizza restaurant that posted a huge window sign that said “Gov. Pritzker — Screw You” after the governor announced a statewide restaurant shutdown, lost its franchise. READ THE STORY.
While Illinois state parks are closing, you can still hit up the Macon County Conservation Areas. READ THE STORY.
Also, Lake Shelbyville day-use areas and boat ramps will remain open. READ THE STORY.
The Decatur City Council put off buying new police cars in case the money is needed for COVID-19 relief. Effects of the virus, and ensuing economic effects, will have an unknown cost for municipal coffers. READ THE STORY.
All driver services facilities in Illinois will be closed through March 31 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. READ THE STORY.
And the list of cancellations continues to grow. READ THE STORY.
Sunday, March 15
As Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that bars and restaurants would close to the dining public, Central Illinois restaurants and workers reacted. Some planned to offer delivery and pickup services, which are allowed. READ THE STORY.
Restaurants responded to the rules differently. Rosati's in Taylorville wasn't a fan, hanging a giant "Gov. Pritzker Screw You" sign in the window. READ THE STORY.
And in Clinton, the owner of Snapper’s Bar and Grill vowed that he would remain open. "This is my Alamo," he said. READ THE STORY.
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe acknowledged the hit to the local economy and business owners, but said she understood the governor's reasoning. The Decatur community, she said, is "all in this together." READ THE STORY.
Meanwhile, Central Illinois correctional agencies worked to limit the spread of disease in prisons and jails. READ THE STORY.
Trials were postponed at the Macon County Courthouse. READ THE STORY.
The Herald & Review is putting together a restaurant guide to help businesses spread the word about what they are offering. If you're a business owner, FILL OUT THE FORM HERE.
Saturday, March 14
Multiple cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Central Illinois, including two in Sangamon County, one in Cumberland County and one in Woodford County. We talked to people in affected communities about how they're feeling and preparing for what's next. READ THE STORY.
The Decatur Park District is planning to offer day camp to help working families with children ages 5 to 14 during the upcoming school closure. Children will be kept in groups of 25, with a max of 75 participants. Scholarships are available. READ THE STORY.
Decatur schools are planning to offer "grab and go" breakfast and lunch during the coronavirus closure. READ THE STORY.
At the Little Theatre-On the Square, the last few performances of "Divas Through the Decades" went on as scheduled, but shows were canceled after that. “This has been the roughest two days of my career,” Executive Producer John Stephens said. READ THE STORY.
An annual pool tournament at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel was among the cancellations. READ THE STORY.
Friday, March 13
Decatur parents, students, daycare providers and school administrators were left scrambling or in shock after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced two weeks of school closures. READ THE STORY.
City and county leaders and area health officials held a press conference to tell people about their preparations, encourage precautions and discourage using social media as an information source. READ THE STORY.
Archer Daniels Midland Co., the city's largest employer, is changing work schedules to limit the spread of coronavirus. READ THE STORY.
Decatur-area churches are cleaning furiously, changing some practices and preparing to preach online if necessary. READ THE STORY.
People still need to eat. Restaurants are taking steps to address concerns, stepping up cleaning and adjusting practices in self-serve areas like buffets. READ THE STORY.
Frenzied toilet paper buying aside, a number of stores are seeing a major negative effect on business. READ THE STORY.
The Decatur Park District calls off group programming and activities until April 15. READ THE STORY.
Need a comfort dog? Too bad. PawPrint Ministries has suspended visits. READ THE STORY.
Event cancellations continue. KEEP UP HERE.
Thursday, March 12
One person has been tested for coronavirus in Macon County; the results came back negative. READ THE STORY.
Decatur hospitals and health agencies say they're prepared. Reporter Tony Reid talked to local health officials about the availability of testing and beds, cooperation with each other and more. READ THE STORY.
Millikin University and Richland Community College have extended spring break. For K-12 schools, heavy cleaning is underway. READ THE STORY.
Election officials are taking precautions, but that doesn't include closing polling places. READ THE STORY.
It's hard to buy toilet paper right now. READ THE STORY.
Decatur's largest employer, ADM, is monitoring the development, and says no employees have tested positive at this time. READ THE STORY.
Decatur-area nursing homes, senior centers are taking various precautions. For long-term care facilities, that can mean restricting visitors. READ THE STORY.
Illinois men's basketball players and fans are devastated after cancellation of the NCAA Tournament. READ THE STORY.
Sullivan's Little Theatre on the Square plans to continue performances. READ THE STORY.
Organizers of Decatur's St. Patrick's Day parade reversed an earlier decision and canceled the event. READ THE STORY.
A number of other local events also were canceled. READ THE STORY.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced new guidelines, orders cancellation of events over 1,000 people for the next 30 days. READ THE STORY.
