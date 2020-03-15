THE LATEST: Updated coverage of the Decatur area's coronavirus response

Here's a roundup of all of our coverage of the local response to and preparations for coronavirus in the Decatur area.
Saturday, March 14
Multiple cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Central Illinois, including two in Sangamon County, one in Cumberland County and one in Woodford County. We talked to people in affected communities about how they're feeling and preparing for what's next. READ THE STORY.
The Decatur Park District is planning to offer day camp to help working families with children ages 5 to 14 during the upcoming school closure. Children will be kept in groups of 25, with a max of 75 participants. Scholarships are available. READ THE STORY.
Decatur schools are planning to offer "grab and go" breakfast and lunch during the coronavirus closure. READ THE STORY.
At the Little Theatre-On the Square, the last few performances of "Divas Through the Decades" went on as scheduled, but shows were canceled after that. “This has been the roughest two days of my career,” Executive Producer John Stephens said. READ THE STORY.
An annual pool tournament at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel was among the cancellations. READ THE STORY.
Friday, March 13
Decatur parents, students, daycare providers and school administrators were left scrambling or in shock after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced two weeks of school closures. READ THE STORY.
City and county leaders and area health officials held a press conference to tell people about their preparations, encourage precautions and discourage using social media as an information source. READ THE STORY.
Archer Daniels Midland Co., the city's largest employer, is changing work schedules to limit the spread of coronavirus. READ THE STORY.
Decatur-area churches are cleaning furiously, changing some practices and preparing to preach online if necessary. READ THE STORY.
People still need to eat. Restaurants are taking steps to address concerns, stepping up cleaning and adjusting practices in self-serve areas like buffets. READ THE STORY.
Frenzied toilet paper buying aside, a number of stores are seeing a major negative effect on business. READ THE STORY.
The Decatur Park District calls off group programming and activities until April 15. READ THE STORY.
Need a comfort dog? Too bad. PawPrint Ministries has suspended visits. READ THE STORY.
Event cancellations continue. KEEP UP HERE.
Thursday, March 12
One person has been tested for coronavirus in Macon County; the results came back negative. READ THE STORY.
Decatur hospitals and health agencies say they're prepared. Reporter Tony Reid talked to local health officials about the availability of testing and beds, cooperation with each other and more. READ THE STORY.
Millikin University and Richland Community College have extended spring break. For K-12 schools, heavy cleaning is underway. READ THE STORY.
Election officials are taking precautions, but that doesn't include closing polling places. READ THE STORY.
It's hard to buy toilet paper right now. READ THE STORY.
Decatur's largest employer, ADM, is monitoring the development, and says no employees have tested positive at this time. READ THE STORY.
Decatur-area nursing homes, senior centers are taking various precautions. For long-term care facilities, that can mean restricting visitors. READ THE STORY.
Illinois men's basketball players and fans are devastated after cancellation of the NCAA Tournament. READ THE STORY.
Sullivan's Little Theatre on the Square plans to continue performances. READ THE STORY.
Organizers of Decatur's St. Patrick's Day parade reversed an earlier decision and canceled the event. READ THE STORY.
A number of other local events also were canceled. READ THE STORY.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced new guidelines, orders cancellation of events over 1,000 people for the next 30 days. READ THE STORY.
